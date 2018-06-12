Philadelphia’s highest court has denied rapper Meek Mill’s request to remove Judge Genece Brinkley from his long-running criminal case, reports CBS Philly.

Last year, Judge Brinkley sentenced the Philly native to two to four years in prison for violating probation. Mill was able to supersede her decision and was released from prison back in April.

Because of Judge Brinkley’s recent decision to hire a private attorney to speak publicly on her behalf, Mill’s lawyers are arguing that she has a personal grudge against the 31-year-old rapper. They want the case to be transferred to Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas President Judge Sheila Woods-Skipper, according to Hip Hop DX.

Strangely enough, Justice David Wecht denied Mill’s request, but agreed that he could raise the issue again after Monday’s hearing before Brinkley.

Justice Max Baer wrote: “I believe Judge Genece Brinkley should have disqualified herself … as her continued involvement has created an appearance of impropriety that tends to undermine public confidence in the judiciary.”

Mill’s attorney, Joe Tacopina said he and his client remain hopeful that they will be granted a new trial.

“The overwhelming amount of evidence in this case – and the Philadelphia District Attorney’s backing – will prompt Judge Brinkley to grant Meek a new trial, failing which we will promptly pursue all appellate remedies available to right this terrible injustice,” Tacopina told TMZ.

The “I’ma Boss” rapper is expected to perform at the BET Experience on Friday, June 22 and at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 24. Both events will take place in Los Angeles.

“Looking forward to returning to the stage to perform at this year’s BET Awards and BET Experience,” said Mill in a statement to Billboard earlier this month. “I wouldn’t be here without all my amazing fans who have supported me more than ever these last few months, so this year’s BET Experience concert at Staples Center is going to be extra special. Can’t wait to see y’all there. And of course love to everyone at BET for always being a great partner and always supporting me.”