It was a heart-warming meeting and the hug heard about the world between rapper Offset and his daddy he hadn’t seen in 23 years.

Offset, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus shared the intimate reunion he had with his dad on social media, complete with a long hug of the two in their feelings as they finally rekindled their relationship, Billboard reports.

“Dreams do come true. Haven’t seen my father in 23 years!” he captioned the video. Offset said no matter what the past held, he still loves his pops and “no one is perfect.”

The rapper is a father of four himself and shares a daughter, Kulture, with hit-making rapper Cardi B.

The Migos member said in an interview with The Breakfast Club, that he hadn’t talked to his dad since 2016 and hadn’t seen him since he was four. The Atlanta native grew up in Lawrenceville, Georgia, 30 minutes outside the city, with his mom and step-father.

View this post on Instagram LAST TIME I SEEN MY DADDY GOD IS AMAZING A post shared by OFFSET (@offsetyrn) on Apr 28, 2019 at 5:33pm PDT

And now since Offset’s got millions, he said he’s been trying to give his dad some cash too. Spread the wealth Offset!

No word on what caused the two to be estranged for so long.

But if his new album cover is any indication, Offset is definitely putting family – especially his kids – first.

Offset featured four of his children on the cover of his album Father of Four. The image features Offset sitting on a black throne with Kulture on his lap, surrounded by his two sons, Jordan, and Kody along with his older daughter Kalea, 3. Those three kids are from his previous relationships.

Cardi had been notoriously private about her daughter, so it came as a surprise to fans when she uploaded the first picture of Kulture’s cute face on Instagram.

The album dropped on Friday, Feb. 22.