A former Detroit police officer is facing two lawsuits for alleged misconduct and abuse that was “racially motivated.”

According to NBC News, two Black women filed two separate actions in Wayne County Circuit Court against, former officer Gary Steele.

Read More: After conviction of former Minneapolis cop delicate debate on the race of police opens

One of the women, Ariel Moore, filed a lawsuit against Steele for mocking her in a video he posted on social media. She is suing for $75,000 after Steele and his former partner, Michael Garrison, took her car from her after she was caught driving with an expired license plate. The two men forced Moore to walk home. Garrison is also “listed” in the suit.

Steele recorded Moore walking, while Garrison stated, “Walk of shame… in the cold” and “Bye Felicia.” Steele then posted the video with the caption “What Black girl magic looks like” and “celebrating Black History Month” on his Snapchat, according to the suit.

Read More: Black policeman says he was fired for being in an interracial relationship with colleague

Police Chief James Craig fired both of the 18-year Detroit Police Department veterans soon after. He said that men were known for making “disparaging remarks about Black people.”

The other woman, Elaine Murriel, is suing for $25,000 after claiming that Steele allegedly broke her arm.

The suit states that Steele “suddenly and physically” placed Murriel under arrest in May 2018, while she was holding her baby after a domestic dispute occurred between her and her son’s father’s girlfriend. According to the lawsuit, during the fight, she shot her firearm for self-defense.

The suit further states that when officers arrived, Murriel told them that she “legally owned a firearm” and complied with officers. Unfortunately, Steele told one officer to hold her arms and told another to “grab and rip the scared, crying child” from her, according to the lawsuit.

Read More: Ava DuVernay’s police-shooting drama “The Red Line” brings young actress into spotlight

The suit states that Steele pulled and yanked on Murriel’s arm in an attempt to handcuff her. He “viciously and savagely” bent her left arm backward “in an abnormal manner, and against the natural range of motion,” the suit said.

Although she was screaming in pain, he pulled her arm back with “force” and broke it, the suit states.

“Other responding officers were upset and angry over Steele’s conduct, and commented that Steele’s actions were completely unnecessary,” said the suit.

Lawrence Garcia is representing the city in the cases. Garcia stated that the two officers have already been fired, in response to the suits.