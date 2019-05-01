Baylor University’s Lady Bears were invited to the White House to meet Donald Trump and dine on cold hamberders after winning the 2019 NCAA Division I Championship this week.

What a treat?

It surely was laughable for the Lady Bears’ top player Kalani Brown who whipped out her cellphone to videotape the fast-food spread with a side of laughing emojis, The Daily Mail reports.

“The moment everyone’s been waiting for,” Brown joked because clearly it was a joke as tables full of fast food from Burger King, McDonalds and Wendy’s. Also there were Chick-fil-A sandwiches, and pizzas that prompted the player to say, “Okay, Donnie. Cool.”

Here’s @kalanibrown21 at the White House, laughing as she surveys the Big Macs and Pizza and Fries and BBQ Sauce on display. “Okay, Donnie. Coooool.” pic.twitter.com/TBUs8i9TVI — Lindsay Gibbs (@linzsports) April 29, 2019

They beat Notre Dame earlier this month to secure their third national title.

Beside the cold burgers, the team members from Baylor University in Waco, Texas look like they wanted to be anywhere else but the White House.

President Trump is presented with team swag while welcoming 2019 NCAA women’s basketball national champions, the Baylor Lady Bears, to the White House. “Am I allowed to wear it? I’ll mess up my hair, but that’s OK,” Trump jokes as he tries on the hat https://t.co/dtlopyyR4I pic.twitter.com/2xjf4oj14D — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) April 29, 2019

Trump reportedly asked head coach Kim Mulkey if she’d “like to work at the White House, by any chance?”

“No” she said.

The Clemson championship football team also was treated to a buffet of fast food too. The president referred to the offerings as “Great American Food” and he tweeted that he paid for the “hamberders” himself.

The visit was meant to celebrate the Tigers’ 44-16 win over the University of Alabama to claim college football’s national championship which is their second in the last three years.

Trump was presented a team jersey from Baylor along with a hat and signed basketball.