This week singer SZA says she was trying to buy some Fenty beauty products in peace when she was targeted by a woman she’s renamed “Sandy Sephora.”

According to HotNewHipHop, Tuesday, the platinum-selling artist was shopping in Calabasas Calif., on Tuesday when decided to drop by a Sephora store in an outdoor mall.

The area is known for celebrity residents like Kim Kardashian and Drake, so spotting high profile shoppers in their stores would be normal for staff there. But the 28-year-old says as she was looking for cosmetics from Rihanna‘s Fenty line, she was confronted by mall security.

Perplexed as to what crime she’d committed, the “Love Galore” singer asked for an explanation was was informed that a store employee had accused her of theft and called authorities to detain her.

Lmao Sandy Sephora location 614 Calabasas called security to make sure I wasn’t stealing . We had a long talk. U have a blessed day Sandy — SZA (@sza) May 1, 2019

She later followed up the update writing, “Can a b*tch cop her fenty in peace er whut.”

Ironically, SZA was actually featured in a 2017 Fenty campaign. She also used to work at one of the store’s outlets before she became famous, and even has an unrelease track called “Sephora.”

So far, neither Sephora nor parent company, luxury products maker LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, have commented on the incident.