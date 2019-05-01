The cause of death has been released for the Houston teen who died unexpectedly after a brutal attack outside her middle school.

The medical examiner’s report indicates that Kashala Francis, 13, died from complications of a brain tumor, according to Houston news station KTRK.

Kashala, a 7th grader at Attucks Middle School was violently kicked in the head several times outside of the school last month. The confrontation was caught on video. Her mother Mamie Jackson later saw the video after her daughter complained of head pain in the days following the fight.

Kashala told her mom she was having bad headaches and then she fell unconscious.

While at Texas Children’s Hospital doctors did a brain scan and saw that Kashala had a tumor in the back of her head and fluid build-up. She was placed on life support but didn’t survive.

According to reports, three girls attacked Kashala and kicked her repeatedly in the head.

“All I know is my daughter was perfectly fine before this fight and now, I’m losing my baby,” Jackson told ABC13 through tears. “Nobody knows how that feels to have to bury their child.”

“It’s not fair,” Jackson said. “She did not deserve that. She kept saying ‘Stop.’ She didn’t even wanna fight, but they kept going,” Jackson previously said.

The incident is still being investigated by the Houston Independent School District and Houston police departments.

The HISD previously released this statement:

“The district is aware that several Attucks Middle School students were involved in an off-campus altercation… HISD is gathering information and cooperating with the Houston Police Department in its investigation.”

“She was a sweet baby, real sweet,” Jackson said. “She always say she loved me, gave me hugs, kisses.”