On Tuesday night Cuba Gooding Jr. stopped into a few New York nightspots and sang in honor of his homie, the late Boyz N the Hood director John Singleton.

Gooding Jr. played a legendary role in the cult classic hit film that shot the ground-breaking filmmaker into fame and earned him two Oscar nominations in 1992 for writing and directing his debut feature.

Singleton, however, died April 29 at age 51, weeks after suffering a stroke.

Gooding Jr., like the rest of his Hollywood friends who had a relationship with the director, is having a hard time wrapping his mind about the monumental loss. He stopped at the West Village piano bar Marie’s Crisis and sang “One Day More” from “Les Misérables,” a source said.

“Cuba quieted the room and said, ‘That was me and John Singleton’s favorite song, so, can we please sing it one more time?” according to a source. The bar crowd did just so.

He then went to the rooftop lounge PH-D at the Dream Downtown. He talked about his friend and then played the Five Stairsteps song “O-o-h Child,” which was a theme featured in the Boyz N the Hood film.

“I was able to sit with John and whisper in his ear that I loved him, and I thanked him for starting my career. Then I was able to pray with his family . . . They are strong,” Gooding Jr told Page Six.

Watching for Stroke Warning Signs

The death of famed director John Singleton has shocked and saddened both celebrities and fans alike and as Singleton was known for bringing awareness to the Black community through his craft, his passing is no exception.

Nearly two weeks ago, reports surfaced that Singleton had suffered a massive stroke and was on life support. Many held their breath as last month “Beverly Hills 90210” alum and “Riverdale” star Luke Perry had died, also after suffering a stroke. According to USA Today, Singleton had long struggled with high blood pressure and African-Americans have the highest prevalence of the disorder, which is a primary risk factor of stroke and heart disease.

Dr. Paul Whelton, clinical professor at the Tulane University School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine explained to USA Today why Black men like Singleton face more danger when it comes to the affliction.

Whelton said that someone suffering from a stroke should seek immediate medical attention, but a stroke can be avoided through lifestyle changes aimed at lowering blood pressure, which may include converting to a heart-healthy diet that contains fruits and vegetables, and increasing physical activity.

In addition to high blood pressure, other risk factors for stroke include smoking, diabetes, diet, high cholesterol, obesity, and inactivity.