A man who murdered his ex-girlfriend and her friend almost 25 years ago will be executed by lethal injection on Thursday in Georgia, Fox News reports.

Scotty Garnell Morrow, 52, is set to receive the injection at the state prison in Jackson after being charged with murder for shooting his ex-girlfriend, Barbara Ann Young and her friend, Tonya Woods in December 1994, reports say.

Authorities said the man arrived at Young’s home in Gainesville to “try to win” her back after the couple had been dating for almost six months. He ended up shooting both women after Young told him she no longer wanted to date him and then told him to leave. Another woman, LaToya Horne was also shot, but she survived, the Herald-Mail Media reports.

A Georgia Supreme Court summary of the case said that Young broke up with Morrow because of his abusive behavior.

Morrow shot Young in the head. He also shot Woods in her abdomen and under her chin the summary stated. He shot Horne in the face and the arm as well, before he left the home.

In Morrow’s defense, the site reports that his lawyers argued that “his actions were spontaneous and emotionally fueled and shouldn’t be punished by death.”

A clemency hearing was scheduled on Wednesday by The State Board of Pardons and Paroles. On Tuesday, a declassified clemency application was released that was submitted by Morrow’s lawyers.

Morrow’s lawyers stated that he was suffering from effects of abuse from his childhood that caused him to act in such a way. They also said that his sentence was “disproportionate” based on the “nature” of the crime he committed.