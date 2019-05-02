Oprah Winfrey is truly the gift whisperer whether it’s giving everybody in her audience a car or giving her closest friends knowledge that lasts a lifetime.

Winfrey who is BFF with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is planning to give the parents-to-be the best gift for their bundle of joy so that he or she grows up to be just as smart as auntie O.

“Oh, honey … I have a standard gift that I do for people that I really care about,” the media mogul told Access Hollywood on Tuesday. “So I don’t know the baby’s name or the baby’s gender, but this baby will have enough books to last a lifetime!”

The royal baby will be able to start his or her own little baby book club thanks to Winfrey who is gifting the royal baby with a bunch of good reads. She did the same thing for Mindy Kaling’s baby and had a huge, custom-made bookcase delivered with dozens of books.

“They arrived with a hand-carved bookcase, prettier than any professional dollhouse you had ever seen that contained a hundred of the classic essential books in children’s literature,” Kaling explained. “And I held my baby up to it and I said, ‘Did you see what Ms. Winfrey did for you?’ Each book has ‘Katherine’s Book Club’ on it.”

Winfrey and Prince Harry are even tighter these days and are working together to bring a documentary series focused on mental health to the Apple TV platform.

The new streaming service from the tech giant will feature both Harry and Winfrey in the executive producer chair for the forthcoming series.

Harry previously said he was “incredibly proud to be working alongside Oprah on this vital series.”

Winfrey explained how the project was born.

“You know Harry and I were having a conversation and I asked him just like you do, in casual conversation, ‘What do you think of the two major issues facing the world right now? That if you could actually change [them], you would?’”

“And he said ‘climate change and mental health,’” she added. “And he goes, ‘Not just mental health, mental wellness, mental fitness.’”

From there, the collaboration took flight. The project is set to premiere in 2020.