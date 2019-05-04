Former NBA star Lamar Odom has seen his share of struggles including fighting for his life in a Las Vegas hospital. Now the two-time NBA champ is making a return to the court.

Over three years have passed since Odom was found on the brink of death at a Nevada brothel. After years of struggle with his health following the incident, which included him suffering 12 strokes and six heart attacks while he was in a coma, Odom is trying to put that all behind him and make a fresh start.

“It’s crazy because I have so much history with Vegas,” Odom told the Los Angeles Times. “I almost went to school here. I almost died here. It’s crazy that this is happening for me no where. A lot of life-changing situations happened for me in Vegas.”

According to Fox News, on Wednesday, Odom joined the Big3 a 3-on-3 basketball league which was founded by rapper, actor and producer Ice Cube. The league is now entering into its third season. Odom has been named co-captain of the Enemies ahead of the league’s draft. Fox reports that his team will feature Gilbert Arenas, Perry Jones III, Royce White, Craig Smith and Frank Robinson with former Detroit Pistons star Rock Mahorn as head coach.

After spending 12 combined seasons in Los Angeles with the Lakers and the Clippers, and two combined seasons with the Miami Heat and Dallas Mavericks, he admits that his health problems have changed the way he plays. But the 14-year veteran, who has not played professionally since 2014 following a stint in Spain is hoping to return overseas before he retires.

“Hopefully this will prepare me to go play one season overseas,” Odom said. “That’s what I really want to do, and then I’ll hang it up over there. I want one more run.”

Odom wrote about his return in an Instagram post on April 18.