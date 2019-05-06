Hollywood was rocked by news of the untimely passing of famed director John Singleton last month.

According to his death certificate, Singleton’s cause of death is listed as acute ischemic stroke, intracerebral hemorrhage and hypertension, TMZ reports. But the date and time of his expiration is listed a day earlier on his death certificate.

Singleton checked himself into Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in L.A. after returning from Costa Rica, and experiencing problems with his legs. During his stay, he suffered a massive stroke on April 17 and fell into a coma while in ICU. The date and time of death is listed on his death certificate as April 28 at 3:30 PM, a day earlier than when his family notified the public, the report states.

Funeral services were held in Los Angeles on Monday for Singleton’s loved ones, which was previouly described as a “very small, intimate goodbye for family and very close friends,” Deadline reports. As TheGrio previously reported, his family however released a statement saying that a larger memorial is scheduled “in a few weeks to celebrate his life.”

Media was not allowed inside the funeral, which lasted about two hours. The A-listers who came out to pay their respects included Black Panther director Ryan Coogler, Award-winning costume designer Ruth Carter, Straight Outta Compton director F. Gary Gray, football Hall of Famer Jim Brown, Ludacris, and Ving Rhames, Morris Chestnut, Nia Long, Taraji P. Henson and Tyrese, NBC New York reports.

Singleton is scheduled to be laid to rest at Forest Lawn-Hollywood Hills.

The director’s mother, Shelia Ward, reportedly filed court documents Friday that included her son’s 1993 will, which names Ward as executor and leaves nearly all of his property to daughter Justice Singleton. At the time the will was drafted, she was his only child. Singleton later had four more children.