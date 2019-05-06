Funeral services are set to be held in Los Angeles for trailblazing filmmaker John Singleton who died last week at age 51 of complications following a stroke. His family however released a statement saying that a larger memorial is scheduled “in a few weeks to celebrate his life.”

The ceremony planned for Singleton’s loved ones, is described as a “very small, intimate goodbye for family and very close friends,” Deadline reports. The initial goodbye service won’t have any fanfare and will be closed to cameras, the public and the media.

Singleton’s death on April 29 brought mourning from his industry friends who ailed him as a man who became an iconic filmmaker beginning with 1991’s Boyz N the Hood. That film earned him Oscar nominations for Best Director and Best Screenplay.

His 19 directing credit resume also includes Poetic Justice (1993), Higher Learning (1995), Rosewood, (1997), Shaft (2000,) Baby Boy (2001), and Four Brothers (2005). He was also executive producer of the FX series Snowfall, which is scheduled to return for its third season in July.

One of the stars of his debut film, Cuba Gooding Jr., whose own Hollywood star began to rise thanks to his performance, took time last week to honor his friend Singleton by singing songs at New York nightspots.

Singleton checked himself into a hospital in mid-April after returning from a trip to Costa Rica and having weakness in his legs. It was later revealed that he had slipped into a coma having suffered a stroke and died days later after his family decided to remove him from life support.

