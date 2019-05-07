Mississippi police have captured a Mississippi man wanted in the fatal shooting of a Biloxi police officer over the weekend.

Officer Robert McKeithen was reportedly on-duty and in uniform at the time he was shot and killed Sunday outside the main headquarters for the Biloxi Police Department. Investigators say 19-year-old Darian Tawan Atkinson approached McKeithen in the parking lot, opening fire and hitting the officer multiple times.

McKeithen, who was rushed to the hospital where he died in the emergency room, was a 24-year veteran of Biloxi Police Department, and close to retirement, according to U.S. News and World Report.

“The animal that did this is still on the run. and we’re going to do everything within our power to bring him to justice for Robert and his family and for the men and women in the police department and for the citizens of Biloxi,” Chief John Miller said following the tragedy.

The suspect was apprehended before sunset Monday on a capital murder charge.

A police station surveillance camera captured footage of the shooter, who was later identified as Atkinson through tips and interviews, the report states.

Miller said one of his officers spotted Atkinson Sunday night as he was driving home, leading to his arrest 40 miles north of the crime scene, according to the report.

Before his arrest, Sheriff Troy Peterson urged for people to come forward with information about Atkinson and his whereabouts.

“We don’t know his actions. We don’t know what he’s going to do. That’s why we’ve been asking from the very beginning for the public to give him up,” said Peterson. “If you’re hiding him, as a family member of friend, you’re going to be charged.

Multiple agencies also offered rewards for tips leading to his arrest. The FBI reportedly offered $20,000. The U.S. Marshals Service offered $10,000 and Crime Stoppers offered $10,000.

At least one other person is expected to be arrested on charges of illegally aiding Atkinson.