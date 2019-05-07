Does Good Morning America think all Black folks look alike? Well apparently, someone behind the controls tripped up and got two of the stars from the hit movie Girls Trip mixed up when Regina Hall was labeled as Tiffany Haddish during their Met Gala coverage.

Hall and Haddish can’t be confused unless you squint your eyes really hard and lean your head to the left then maybe, but sadly GMA made the error in their morning segment displaying Haddish’s name under Hall’s face, Page Six reports.

And to think GMA had just featured Haddish shortly before showing Hall. Somewhere along the lines there seemed to be too much Black Girl Magic and someone got all turned around and typed in the wrong name.

Of course, social media had some words and had to tell GMA about itself.

excuse me @GMA .. this is NOT Tiffany Haddish.. this is the one and only Regina Hall.. 💅🏽 #FAKEnews pic.twitter.com/eAiqvEh0Hz — drew ‘B’ 🤳🏽 (@lifesaDrew) May 7, 2019

Let’s just go ahead and give the rundown on who these ladies are so there will be no mistakes made about them.

Haddish is the happy-go-lucky comedian who likes to turn up wherever she goes, including at the Met Gala where she pulled fried chicken out her purse because her mojo remains lit at all times. You can also catch the “it-girl” on the second season of Tracy Morgan’s TBS comedy The Last O.G. in the soon to be movies, Limited Partners, The Kitchen and The Secret Life of Pets 2.

Hall is hilariously funny in her own right. You can catch the leading lady in Showtime’s Black Monday along with Don Cheadle or the upcoming features Crush, Prison Logic and the Shaft reboot.

