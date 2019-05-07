We’ve only waited forever for Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes to make an official appearance as a couple and it seems that they may have.

The super-secret lovebirds were spotted at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s 2019 Costume Institute Gala, posing for pics and smiling for the cameras inside the famed event, PEOPLE reports.

Sure, we could assume that it was just two friends who happened to bump into each other since the pair didn’t walk the red carpet together. But since it is reported that Foxx and Holmes did manage to hold hands and cuddle closely as couples do, we’d like to believe that this is our cue to take notice that they are official.

Holmes dazzled in a custom-made colorful, 300-yard multi-layered hand sewn Zac Posen gown.

Foxx was a classic man in a black suit and tie and purple shoes that matched Holmes’ gown.

It seems that Foxx and Holmes are finally becoming more comfortable sharing their relationship with us ever since they hooked up back in 2013.

According to a source the 51-year-old Oscar winner and the 40-year-old actress area always making time for each other.

“When they can spend time together, they do. When they’re busy and they can’t, they don’t. They are two adults who enjoy each other’s company and have for a long time,” the insider said.

Like late last year when they were seen jet-setting in the waters of Biscayne Bay on jet skis back in December, PEOPLE reports.

The two were spotted having fun in South Florida on what appeared to be a romantic excursion and didn’t seem to mind the extra spying eyes as that rode their red and blue jet skis in public. It was a definite twist since the pair previously have been hush-hush about their reportedly blooming romance. “Katie and Jamie see each other as frequently as they can,” the source shared. “They have known each other for years, and both turned out to be great parents, so they also have that in common. They are dedicated to their careers. Plus they give each other space.”