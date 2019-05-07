On Monday, Taraji P. Henson didn’t attend the Met Gala like her famous friends. Instead, the Empire star took time out to say her final goodbyes to director John Singleton at his private funeral in Los Angeles.

—John Singleton’s death certificate reveals he died a day earlier—

When famed fashion designer Vera Wang sent well wishes to Henson because of her absence from the fashion affair, the actress explained that Singleton’s funeral was first on her agenda.

“Y’all I was supposed to be @verawang date tonight for the #metgala but as some of you may know I had to bury my dear sweet friend #JohnSingleton today in LA. I had to back out of the #Met because My head would NOT have been in the game. @verawang is such a classy Lady she sent flowers and totally understood my position. I LOVE YOU FOREVER @verawang NEXT YEAR WILL BE THE CHARM FOR US!!! GOOD LUCK TONIGHT!!!”



Henson and Singleton had developed a bond over the years, with the actress crediting him for giving her a start that helped her rise to fame.

Singleton directed Henson in Baby Boy (2001) and Four Brothers (2005) and he served as a producer for the 2005 movie Hustle & Flow.

When Henson got wind of Singleton’s death, she took to social media to praise the acclaimed Boyz n the Hood writer/director for being a positive force in her life.

“My heart is broken!!! I am at a loss for words. Can’t stop crying. I WILL MISS YOU MY DEAR FRIEND JOHN SINGLETON!!! You gave me my first big break in #BabyBoy and again in #HustleandFlow you believed in me when Hollywood did not get me at all!!!Throughout my career when I needed advice it was YOU I called and you answered EACH AND EVERY TIME with sound advice. YOU NOTICED MY FUNNY AND COMEDIC TIMING LOOOONG BEFORE HOLLYWOOD CAUGHT ON and you named me Lucy (after Lucille Ball)!!! MY GOD!!! Up next for us was the Emmett Till story……………..I am just broken!!! God bless your mom and your beautiful babies and family. Praying for ALL of our strength as we try and move on without you. MY GOD MY GOD!!! #RIHJohnSingleton.”

The ceremony which was planned for Singleton’s loved ones was described as a “very small, intimate goodbye for family and very close friends,” Deadline reports. The initial goodbye service didn’t have any fanfare and was closed to cameras, the public and the media.

—Private funeral for director John Singleton set for Monday; larger memorial planned later—

Singleton’s untimely death on April 29 brought great sadness to his industry friends who hailed him as a man who became an iconic filmmaker beginning with 1991’s Boyz N the Hood. That film earned him Oscar nominations for Best Director and Best Screenplay.