Secret lovebirds, Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes didn’t seem to be keeping their relationship on the down-low anymore and were seen jet-setting in the waters of Biscayne Bay on jet skis, PEOPLE reports.

On Saturday Holmes, 40 and Foxx, 51 were seemingly having fun in South Florida on a romantic excursion and didn’t seem to mind the extra spying eyes as that rode their red and blue jet skis in public – a definite twist since the pair previously have been hush-hush about their reportedly blooming romance over the past four years.

—Trump continues tantrum over border wall, uses ‘wall’ at Obama’s DC home as excuse for funding—

“Their relationship seems so much more serious this year,” a source told PEOPLE in this week’s issue, on newsstands now. “Katie and Jamie keep having public dates, and although they try to not be photographed together, they are clearly not as concerned about keeping their relationship private.”

“Katie always acts super-excited and giddy when Jamie is around,” added an insider. “They are very cute together.”

Just a day before, ET reports that the handsome couple were chilling on a private yacht and exchanging kisses and hugs.

And a few weeks ago, Holmes and Foxx celebrated her 40th birthday in New York City on Dec. 18th with the actress’ mother Kathleen A. Stothers-Holmes at Serendipity 3.

“Katie was all smiles,” a source told PEOPLE. “She and Jamie were flirty.”

“Jamie took the ladies out to Serendipity [in the upper east side of NY] for Katie’s birthday. It was so sweet, it seemed he like he really wanted to make the night special,” a source said. “Everyone got along great. Jamie is a gentleman and he knows how important Katie’s family is to her. Suri already adores Jamie.”

—Slay like Michelle Obama in her ‘Becoming’ clothing, accessory line—

But the question remains, could this Florida trip be a honeymoon? Last month, rumors swirled that the two were planning a secret wedding in Paris.

As previously reported, the enigmatic pair were reportedly preparing to get married in Paris an insider told Radar Online.

“Paris is the city where they decided to go public with their romance after years of sneaking around,” an insider said.

“Jamie’s been a handful ever since they started secretly dating in 2013 — but Katie’s convinced him to settle down, and they’re ready to make it official.”

Well as secret as they’ve been until now, it will take us years to find out if they did get married already.