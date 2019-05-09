A special prosecutor appointed by the Illinois Attorney General’s office will handle the case against an activist facing misdemeanor charges, after rumors circulated that Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx has “political ties” with the man. Foxx decided to step down from the case last month to avoid the potential conflict of interest.



According to the Chicago Tribune, Foxx’s office withdrew from prosecuting the activist, Jedidiah Brown when eight Chicago police officers involved in the case filed a petition requesting a special prosecutor after stating that Foxx attended a news conference with Brown on April 6 at Rainbow/PUSH Coalition headquarters. She also took a picture with the activist at the news conference.

Brown had a pending criminal case during that time.

Brown is facing misdemeanor charges after the police officers involved claimed he resisted an arrest, and struck an officer for blocking off traffic with others during a protest of the police killing of barber, Harith Augustus in July 2018.

Cook County Circuit Judge LeRoy Martin Jr. granted Foxx’s request to recuse herself from the prosecution last month, according to The Chicago Sun Times. Assistant State Attorney Jeff Allen said Foxx revealed to their office that Brown has never been a member of her campaign staff. Allen also shared that Foxx was not aware that he had a pending criminal case at the time. Martin appointed the Attorney General’s office to take on the case on Thursday.

Brown has already filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the seven officers involved in his arrest and the city.

Brown’s lawyer, Jon Erickson, Brown’s lawyer stated that the new appointment will delay his client’s case. He said that the petition, which is represented by James McKay, a former prosecutor, was an “extension” of Fraternal Order of Police further opposing Foxx.