A disturbed woman who pushed a New York commuter is front of a train has committed suicide in prison while serving time for the gruesome death, the NY Daily News reports.

On Wednesday officials announced that Melanie Liverpool-Turner died of “an apparent suicide” at the Westchester Count, Bedford Hills Correctional Facility, a spokesman for the State Department of Corrections said.

Liverpool-Turner reportedly suffered from mental health issues and experienced childhood sexual abuse growing up in Trinidad and was the victim of a failed system, the outlet reports.

The 33-year-old woman reportedly committed suicide around 3:45 a.m. She was merely a month into her 20-year bid for the death of 49-year-old Connie Watton who she pushed in front of a subway train in Times Square on Nov. 7, 2016.

Watton was standing on the platform of the subway waiting for the 1 train at the time of the incident.

During her sentencing hearing last month, Watton’s husband Robert Watton, called his wife’s killer as a “psychopath” and a “demented piece of garbage,” the NY Post reported.

“I am haunted when imagining what happened to Connie that day by this demented piece of garbage, this murderer,” Watton said in Manhattan Supreme Court. “The name Melanie means darkness. You are heartless and you have no soul … She is a danger to the public and I wish nothing but a life behind bars for this psychopath.”

A month before Watton’s killing, Liverpool-Turner tried to convince cops that she pushed a person who committed suicide in front of a train at Union Square.

After the false confession, she told cops: “I hear voices. I push people in front of trains.” Liverpool-Turner was committed to Bellevue Hospital’s psychiatric ward but released after a few days.

She killed Watton less than a month later.

The victim’s husband filed a lawsuit against the city Health and Hospitals Corp. for releasing Liverpool-Turner from Bellevue saying, the hospital staff “failed to recognize that [Liverpool] posed a danger to the public” even though she had “ideations of pushing people in front of trains,” the suit says.