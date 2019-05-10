With an eyeroll and a smirk that seemed to have a lot of meaning behind it, Wendy Williams appeared to throw some edge-snatching shade at her husband’s alleged mistress Sharina Hudson during the hot topics segment of her show on Thursday.

It all started with Williams dishing about the internet’s ire over Ayesha Curry’s admission on the Red Table Talk show that she too wants the kind of attention from men that her hot NBA hubby Steph Curry often gets from female fans, The Daily Mail reports.

The internet went into a tizzy over Curry’s honest confession and Williams unloaded on the women like Steph’s fans – and the one allegedly who took her own man – who can’t control their male celeb obsession.

“A lot of women who know your man is married – will have the nerve to be right up under him, right under your nose,” Williams said, as she pursed her lips to make her point.

Williams didn’t directly mention her husband Kevin Hunter or Hudson but her delivery gave some tell-tale signs of who she was targeting with her pointed comments.

“There are a lot of women with no respect for a marriage,” the 54-year-old said.

“For you lonely girls who can’t keep your hands off other people’s men, there is a hot place in hell for you!” Williams said.

Hudson’s edges are snatched.

Williams is reportedly in the midst of an ugly divorce battle with Hunter after rumors swirled that he cheated with Hudson and she allegedly birthed Hunter’s baby.

According to TMZ, Kevin Hunter, who was executive producer on Wendy’s show and was her personal manager, filed his response to Wendy’s divorce petition and wants her to pay him spousal support and child support for their son, Kevin Jr. He also wants her to cover their son’s college expenses.

Williams still hasn’t fully opened up about the Hunter/Hudson debacle but it seems their things are starting to trickle out. We’ll continue to look for the drip, drips of spilled tea.