Could a presidential run still be in the stars for Stacey Abrams?

According to NBC News, Thursday, during an appearance on an upcoming episode of Pod Save America, the former Georgia Democratic gubernatorial nominee confirmed that she’s still considering throwing her hat in the ring.

Abrahams, who has undoubtedly become a rising star in the Democratic party, narrowly lost in the 2018 gubernatorial race but has remained highly visible and has only gained in popularity, not just with her constituents, but also on the national stage.

During the podcast, co-host Dan Pfeiffer asked, “It has been reported that you are still considering joining the ever-growing democratic presidential field. Is that true?”

To which she very simply responded, “Yes.”

.@danpfeiffer "It has been reported that you are still considering joining the ever-growing democratic presidential field. Is that true?" @staceyabrams: "Yes." Stacey Abrams joins today's Pod, out this afternoon: https://t.co/bKb0xcI0mY pic.twitter.com/42pxs22VFi — Pod Save America (@PodSaveAmerica) May 9, 2019

Back in March, former Vice President Joe Biden met with Abrams privately to discuss their future political plans ahead of his own presidential campaign announcement. This understandably fueled speculation that Biden, who endorsed Abrams for governor, may be considering making her his running mate in 2020.

While the 45-year old, Spelman College and Yale Law School alum has masterfully skirted questions about the details from that meeting, she has since spoken up in defense of Biden, who has faced his own set of controversies surrounding women who claim he made them uncomfortable by being overly affectionate.

According to Politico, she challenged voters to note that the former vice president’s response to the claims was exactly “what we should be looking for” in elected officials.

“We cannot have perfection as a litmus test,” Abrams said during her appearance on MSNBC’s Morning Joe. “The responsibility of leaders is to not be perfect but to be accountable, to say, ‘I’ve made a mistake. I understand it and here’s what I’m going to do to reform as I move forward.’ And I think we see Joe Biden doing that.”