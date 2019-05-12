Rapper Kodak Black is in trouble with the law again after being arrested in Miami on Saturday night.

According to the Miami Herald, police have confirmed that Kodak was arrested on weapons charges. South Florida’s rapper who’s legal name is Bill Kapri, was on the setlist to perform at the Rolling Loud music festival in Miami on Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium.

According to the Miami-Dade police department, Kodak was taken into custody at the stadium by not only Miami-Dade’s police but also federal agents from the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and U.S. Marshals, who will spearhead the investigation. He faces states and federal charges.

A statement from the U.S. Marshals on Saturday night said Kodak’s case was “extensive investigation” and said he is being booked into Miami’s Federal Detention Center.

Additionally, rap legend Lil Wayne ended up not performing at the music festival because he refused to subject himself to being searched in order to perform.

Kodak, who was born as Dieuson Octave to Haitian American parents continues to have run-ins with the law. Just last month the 21-year-old rapper was arrested on drugs and weapons charges leaving Canada. The Grio reported that he had marijuana and a gun which resulted in him and four others sitting in a Niagara Falls jail for days.

He has also been previously arrested for child neglect, marijuana possession, and grand theft. He also faces charges in South Carolina for raping a high school student.

The U.S. Marshals office says in a news release that Kodak was taken into custody Saturday at the Rolling Loud Music Festival and didn’t elaborate on any details. Authorities say Black will make his first appearance for these charges in Miami federal court Monday.