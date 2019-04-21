Kodak Black is finally a free man following his arrest last week on drug and gun charges while coming across the Canada-U.S. border near Niagara Falls.

Reuters reports that on Wednesday, the rapper (whose real name is Bill Kapri), was charged with criminal possession of a weapon and unlawful possession of marijuana after he and three associates were taken into custody following an inspection of their vehicles.

Kodak was reportedly driving a Cadillac Escalade at the time of the incident and a border inspection by law officials turned up marijuana and a Glock 9mm pistol that he did not declare.

Three other associates were also present in a Porsche. When authorities searched that vehicle they reportedly found two loaded handguns inside the car, as well as a third weapon and marijuana in the trunk.

“The marijuana, firearms and subjects were turned over to the New York State Police for further processing,” reads a statement by a CBP spokesperson.

USA Today reports that all four men were arraigned in the town of Lewiston and taken to the Niagara County Jail where they faced similar weapons and drugs charges. Kodak was released the following day on a $20,000 bail. Their next court date is scheduled for next month.

Kodak’s arrest came just as he was scheduled to perform two concerts in Boston at the House of Blues. After he failed to show up, the venue released a statement that both shows were being postponed, according to The Boston Herald and WCVH-5.

“With sincere apologies, due to unforeseen circumstances, the Kodak Black shows have been postponed,” the tweet reads. “New dates will be announced as soon as possible.”

Kodak’s show at the Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket, Connecticut scheduled for Thursday night was also canceled, according to several outlets.

Over the past few years, the 21-year-old has had numerous weapons and drug-related run-ins with the law, according to The Huffington Post. Recently, the “Zeze” rapper also sparked public outrage for insensitive comments he made to Lauren London following the murder of her partner Nipsey Hussle.