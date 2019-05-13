Beaming parents Porsha Williams and Dennis McKinley shared the first shots of their precious baby Pilar in a glamorous photo shoot for PEOPLE.

“[Pilar is] everything I ever wanted and I still can’t believe she’s here,” Williams said.

The 37-year-old Real Housewives of Atlanta star gave birth to Pilar Jhena March 22 and we are just now getting a real glimpse of the pretty little doll that has the proud parents glowing with gratitude.

Last month Williams told the outlet she was “just so happy” to have Pilar given the difficulties she’s had with conceiving.

She also had a hard time giving birth due to having a c-section.

“A lot of people think that c-sections are easy — an easier way to give birth. But I assure you, it is full, serious surgery. It was difficult!” she told PEOPLE.

“Even recovery — healing from the cut and taking care of a newborn while being on pain medication and dealing with your body’s shock of having just had a baby,” Williams added.

Even though Williams had a tough time with Pilar’s delivery, she couldn’t be prouder to finally be a new mom.

“But once she got here and you’re looking at your daughter, you want to give her the world,” Williams continued.

View this post on Instagram My wittle F A M I L Y👨‍👩‍👧❤️ #MyHeartisFull space: nowrap;”>A post shared by #PorshaWilliams (@porsha4real) on Apr 9, 2019 at 5:53pm PDT

“I’m doing pretty good now, but it was just a lot.”

Pilar looks snug in the snapshots. One photo Williams and McKinley and Pilar all coordinate and wear white as a smiling Williams holds her sleeping baby girl in her arms. In another photo, McKinley looks like a proud dad, kissing Pilar on the head as she sleeps comfortably wrapped in her daddy’s love.

Porsha also took to Instagram to share her first mother’s day gift from Pilar.