Steve Harvey may no longer be the host with the most.

Actress Melissa McCarthy has reportedly been tapped to fill the shoes of Steve Harvey and take over the role as host of the NBC hit series Little Big Shots.

While Harvey’s had a good run the last three years he’s been at the helm, show officials believe McCarthy will bring some freshness to the kid-centered show, according to PEOPLE.

“Melissa’s just an incredible performer and incredible comedian,” NBC’s co-chairman of entertainment Paul Telegdy said in a statement. She “will bring a completely fresh perspective to it.”

This is Harvey’s second gig he’s been released from in the past few weeks. NBC recently announced that Harvey’s daytime talk show Steve has been canceled after seven years. The final episode was taped on Thursday and plans to be aired through June, according to Variety. Reruns will continue through September.

Earlier this year Harvey said he heard that Kelly Clarkson was getting his slot for a new daytime talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, and expressed dismay over how NBC handled the announcement that his show was being cancelled.

“I’m an honorable guy and I’m just an old school guy and I just thought that you’re supposed to talk to people and go, ‘Look, you’ve been good business for us. This is what we’re thinking of doing. Are you okay with that?’ No, you don’t just put something in the paper and say, ‘I’m gonna make this move right here’ because it’s crazy,” he said. “You look at the numbers on.”

Harvey’s wife Marjorie posted a video of Instagram over the weekend where the popular comedian shared that he’s looking forward to seeing what God has next for him.