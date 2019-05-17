Cardi B, Drake, Beyonce lead 2019 BET Awards nominations + full list

The 2019 BET Awards nominations have been announced and it looks like another big year for some of our faves including Cardi B, Drake, and Beyonce.
The big event will air live from the Microsoft Theater at LA Live on June 23 and will celebrate the brightest stars across music, television, film, sports, and philanthropy. Cardi B leads the pack with seven nods including ‘Best Female Hip Hop Artist,’ two separate nods in both the ‘Best Collaboration’ and ‘Video of the Year’ categories, ‘Album of the Year’ and the ‘Coca-Cola® Viewers’ Choice Award.’
Cardi B’s Fashion Nova line hits $1 million in sales in one day ‘I made sure it was sexy but also beautiful’
Drake follows with five nominations including one for ‘Best Male Hip Hop Artist,’ ‘Video of the Year,’ ‘Best Collaboration’ and the ‘Coca-Cola® Viewers’ Choice Award.’ Beyoncé, Travis Scott and J. Cole all scored four nominations each, while Bruno Mars, 21 Savage, Childish Gambino, H.E.R. and Ella Mai each scored three nominations.
The late, Nipsey Hustle is up for Best Male Hip Hop Artist and Beyonce will face off against her own protégées, Chloe x Halle in the Best Group category, where she’s nominated with her husband, Jay-Z as The Carters.
Air Drake: Drizzy unveils his massive new cargo plane
Check out the full list of nominees:
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
BEYONCÉ
ELLA MAI
H.E.R.
SOLANGE
SZA
TEYANA TAYLOR
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
ANDERSON .PAAK
BRUNO MARS
CHILDISH GAMBINO
CHRIS BROWN
JOHN LEGEND
KHALID
Best Group
CHLOE X HALLE
CITY GIRLS
LIL BABY & GUNNA
MIGOS
THE CARTERS
Best Collaboration
21 SAVAGE FT. J. COLE A LOT
CARDI B & BRUNO MARS PLEASE ME
CARDI B FT. BAD BUNNY & J BALVIN I LIKE IT
H.E.R. FT. BRYSON TILLER COULD’VE BEEN
TRAVIS SCOTT FT. DRAKE SICKO MODE
TYGA FT. OFFSET TASTE
Best Male Hip Hop Artist
21 SAVAGE
DRAKE
J. COLE
MEEK MILL
NIPSEY HUSSLE
TRAVIS SCOTT
Best Female Hip Hop Artist
CARDI B
KASH DOLL
LIZZO
MEGAN THEE STALLION
NICKI MINAJ
REMY MA
Video of the Year
21 SAVAGE A LOT FT. J. COLE
CARDI B MONEY
CARDI B & BRUNO MARS PLEASE ME
CHILDISH GAMBINO THIS IS AMERICA
DRAKE NICE FOR WHAT
THE CARTERS APES**T
Video Director of the Year
BENNY BOOM
COLIN TILLEY
DAVE MEYERS
HYPE WILLIAMS
KARENA EVANS
Best New Artist
BLUEFACE
CITY GIRLS
JUICE WRLD
LIL BABY
QUEEN NAIJA
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
ERICA CAMPBELL FT. WARRYN CAMPBELL ALL OF MY LIFE
FRED HAMMOND TELL ME WHERE IT HURTS
KIRK FRANKLIN LOVE THEORY
SNOOP DOGG FT. RANCE ALLEN BLESSING ME AGAIN
TORI KELLY FT. KIRK FRANKLIN NEVER ALONE
Best International Act
AKA (SOUTH AFRICA)
AYA NAKAMURA (FRANCE)
BURNA BOY (NIGERIA)
DAVE (UK)
DOSSEH (FRANCE)
GIGGS (UK)
MR. EAZI (NIGERIA)
Best New International Act – (Fan Voted Category)
HEADIE ONE (UK)
JOKAIR (FRANCE)
NESLY (FRANCE)
OCTAVIAN (UK)
SHO MADJOZI (SOUTH AFRICA)
TENI (NIGERIA)
Best Actress
ISSA RAE
REGINA HALL
REGINA KING
TARAJI P. HENSON
TIFFANY HADDISH
VIOLA DAVIS
Best Actor
ANTHONY ANDERSON
CHADWICK BOSEMAN
DENZEL WASHINGTON
MAHERSHALA ALI
MICHAEL B. JORDAN
OMARI HARDWICK
Young Stars Award
CALEB MCLAUGHLIN
LYRIC ROSS
MARSAI MARTIN
MICHAEL RAINEY JR.
MILES BROWN
Best Movie
BLACKKKLANSMAN
CREED 2
IF BEALE STREET COULD TALK
SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE
THE HATE U GIVE
Sportswoman of the Year
ALLYSON FELIX
CANDACE PARKER
NAOMI OSAKA
SERENA WILLIAMS
SIMONE BILES
Sportsman of the Year
KEVIN DURANT
LEBRON JAMES
ODELL BECKHAM JR.
STEPHEN CURRY
TIGER WOODS
Album of the Year
ASTROWORLD TRAVIS SCOTT
CHAMPIONSHIPS MEEK MILL
ELLA MAI ELLA MAI
EVERYTHING IS LOVE THE CARTERS
INVASION OF PRIVACY CARDI B
2019 Coca-Cola Viewers’ Choice Award
CARDI B, BAD BUNNY & J BALVIN I LIKE IT
CHILDISH GAMBINO THIS IS AMERICA
DRAKE IN MY FEELINGS
ELLA MAI TRIP
J. COLE MIDDLE CHILD
TRAVIS SCOTT FT. DRAKE SICKO MODE
BET Her Award
ALICIA KEYS RAISE A MAN
CIARA LEVEL UP
H.E.R. HARD PLACE
JANELLE MONÁE PYNK
QUEEN NAIJA MAMA’S HAND
TEYANA TAYLOR ROSE IN HARLEM