Cardi B, Drake, Beyonce lead 2019 BET Awards nominations + full list

The big event will air live from Los Angeles on June 23.

The 2019 BET Awards nominations have been announced and it looks like another big year for some of our faves including Cardi B, Drake, and Beyonce.

The big event will air live from the Microsoft Theater at LA Live on June 23 and will celebrate the brightest stars across music, television, film, sports, and philanthropy. Cardi B leads the pack with seven nods including ‘Best Female Hip Hop Artist,’ two separate nods in both the ‘Best Collaboration’ and ‘Video of the Year’ categories, ‘Album of the Year’ and the ‘Coca-Cola® Viewers’ Choice Award.’

Cardi B’s Fashion Nova line hits $1 million in sales in one day ‘I made sure it was sexy but also beautiful’

Drake follows with five nominations including one for ‘Best Male Hip Hop Artist,’ ‘Video of the Year,’ ‘Best Collaboration’ and the ‘Coca-Cola® Viewers’ Choice Award.’ Beyoncé, Travis Scott and J. Cole all scored four nominations each, while Bruno Mars, 21 Savage, Childish Gambino, H.E.R. and Ella Mai each scored three nominations.

The late, Nipsey Hustle is up for Best Male Hip Hop Artist and Beyonce will face off against her own protégées, Chloe x Halle in the Best Group category, where she’s nominated with her husband, Jay-Z as The Carters.

Air Drake: Drizzy unveils his massive new cargo plane

Check out the full list of nominees:

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

BEYONCÉ

ELLA MAI

H.E.R.

SOLANGE

SZA

TEYANA TAYLOR

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

ANDERSON .PAAK

BRUNO MARS

CHILDISH GAMBINO

CHRIS BROWN

JOHN LEGEND

KHALID

Best Group

CHLOE X HALLE

CITY GIRLS

LIL BABY & GUNNA

MIGOS

THE CARTERS

Best Collaboration

21 SAVAGE FT. J. COLE A LOT

CARDI B & BRUNO MARS PLEASE ME

CARDI B FT. BAD BUNNY & J BALVIN I LIKE IT

H.E.R. FT. BRYSON TILLER COULD’VE BEEN

TRAVIS SCOTT FT. DRAKE SICKO MODE

TYGA FT. OFFSET TASTE

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

21 SAVAGE

DRAKE

J. COLE

MEEK MILL

NIPSEY HUSSLE

TRAVIS SCOTT

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

CARDI B

KASH DOLL

LIZZO

MEGAN THEE STALLION

NICKI MINAJ

REMY MA

Video of the Year

21 SAVAGE A LOT FT. J. COLE

CARDI B MONEY

CARDI B & BRUNO MARS PLEASE ME

CHILDISH GAMBINO THIS IS AMERICA

DRAKE NICE FOR WHAT

THE CARTERS APES**T

Video Director of the Year

BENNY BOOM

COLIN TILLEY

DAVE MEYERS

HYPE WILLIAMS

KARENA EVANS

Best New Artist

BLUEFACE

CITY GIRLS

JUICE WRLD

LIL BABY

QUEEN NAIJA

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

ERICA CAMPBELL FT. WARRYN CAMPBELL ALL OF MY LIFE

FRED HAMMOND TELL ME WHERE IT HURTS

KIRK FRANKLIN LOVE THEORY

SNOOP DOGG FT. RANCE ALLEN BLESSING ME AGAIN

TORI KELLY FT. KIRK FRANKLIN NEVER ALONE

Best International Act

AKA (SOUTH AFRICA)

AYA NAKAMURA (FRANCE)

BURNA BOY (NIGERIA)

DAVE (UK)

DOSSEH (FRANCE)

GIGGS (UK)

MR. EAZI (NIGERIA)

Best New International Act – (Fan Voted Category)

HEADIE ONE (UK)

JOKAIR (FRANCE)

NESLY (FRANCE)

OCTAVIAN (UK)

SHO MADJOZI (SOUTH AFRICA)

TENI (NIGERIA)

Best Actress

ISSA RAE

REGINA HALL

REGINA KING

TARAJI P. HENSON

TIFFANY HADDISH

VIOLA DAVIS

Best Actor

ANTHONY ANDERSON

CHADWICK BOSEMAN

DENZEL WASHINGTON

MAHERSHALA ALI

MICHAEL B. JORDAN

OMARI HARDWICK

Young Stars Award

CALEB MCLAUGHLIN

LYRIC ROSS

MARSAI MARTIN

MICHAEL RAINEY JR.

MILES BROWN

Best Movie

BLACKKKLANSMAN

CREED 2

IF BEALE STREET COULD TALK

SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE

THE HATE U GIVE

Sportswoman of the Year

ALLYSON FELIX

CANDACE PARKER

NAOMI OSAKA

SERENA WILLIAMS

SIMONE BILES

Sportsman of the Year

KEVIN DURANT

LEBRON JAMES

ODELL BECKHAM JR.

STEPHEN CURRY

TIGER WOODS

Album of the Year

ASTROWORLD TRAVIS SCOTT

CHAMPIONSHIPS MEEK MILL

ELLA MAI ELLA MAI

EVERYTHING IS LOVE THE CARTERS

INVASION OF PRIVACY CARDI B

2019 Coca-Cola Viewers’ Choice Award

CARDI B, BAD BUNNY & J BALVIN I LIKE IT

CHILDISH GAMBINO THIS IS AMERICA

DRAKE IN MY FEELINGS

ELLA MAI TRIP

J. COLE MIDDLE CHILD

TRAVIS SCOTT FT. DRAKE SICKO MODE

BET Her Award

ALICIA KEYS RAISE A MAN

CIARA LEVEL UP

H.E.R. HARD PLACE

JANELLE MONÁE PYNK

QUEEN NAIJA MAMA’S HAND

TEYANA TAYLOR ROSE IN HARLEM