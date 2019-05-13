Looks like Drake has joined the mile high club of entertainers who actually own their own planes. The rapper recently made a major investment by purchasing a Boeing 767 cargo plane (not to be confused with the deadly Boeing 737 which has crashed twice in the last few years) and has completely swagged it out to meet all of his extravagant travel needs.

According to PEOPLE, Drake broke the news about his flashy new ride on Instagram to all of his followers. Not surprisingly, the jet features his OVO owl symbol, the logo for Drake’s company October’s Very Own and record label OVO Sound.

READ MORE: Rihanna missed the MET Gala and fans think they know why

Drake captioned the video clip, “Nothing was the same for real…” Then at one point clarifies while looking directly at the camera, “No rental, no timeshare, no co-owners.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on May 10, 2019 at 3:56am PDT

During the social media video tour, the Grammy Award-winning musician shows off the elegant gold and brown interior of the fuselage which also sports leather sofas, chairs, and a bar. One of the engines also has the phrase “Air Drake” written on a decal.

According to Airways Magazine, in 2017, a new Boeing 767-300F aircraft would set you back a whopping $185 million, and that’s the price before all of the Drizzy’s customizations.

He partnered with the Canadian company CargoJet Inc. to make this epic purchase a reality and at one point Drake gestures towards the company’s President and CEO Ajay Virmani and says, “That guy made it happen right there, that’s the man.”

READ MORE: Steve Harvey on being dropped from two shows: ‘I can’t wait to see what God got for me on that other page’

“Supporting homegrown businesses has always been a top priority of mine, so when an opportunity came up to get involved with a great Canadian company I was honored to do so,” Drake said in a statement provided by Cargojet. He also explained that he was “first introduced to the brand during the celebrations of its first B767-300F launch.”

“We are very excited to partner with Drake as our ambassador and assisting him with his logistical needs and requirements,” Virmani said in the statement. “We have had a lengthy relationship with Drake and this partnership has grown organically between both parties. Cargojet and Drake are both great Canadian successes, we are thrilled to be partnering together.”