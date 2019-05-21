On Monday, Chicago’s first black woman mayor, Lori Lightfoot, was sworn into office and laid out her plan to transform the troubled city.

“For years, they’ve said Chicago ain’t ready for reform,” said Lightfoot, at the Wintrust Arena. “Well, get ready, because reform is here.”

“I campaigned on change. You voted for change. And I plan to deliver change to our government.”

Lightfoot was flanked by her 11 year-old adopted daughter, Vivian and her partner Amy Eshlema. Lightfoot also made history not only as the first Black female mayor of Chicago but also the first openly gay mayor.

Lightfoot also spoke about the city’s violent history on Monday saying “there is no higher calling than restoring safety and peace in our neighborhoods.” She reportedly plans to focus on structural changes to reduce gun violence as a top priority.

“People cannot and should not live in neighborhoods that resemble a war zone,” she said, adding later that “Public safety must not be a commodity that is only available to the wealthy.”

She’s also focused on overhauling the Chicago Police Department, a troubled force plagued by decades of abuse. The Associated Press reports that with a court-monitored plan, or consent decree, recently approved by U.S. District Judge Robert Dow, she has the best chance of actually instituting reforms.

The former federal prosecutor says she plans to appoint top staffers with histories as strong police-reform advocates to transform the 13,000 officer force.

Her chief of staff is Maurice Classen, a former prosecutor in Seattle, where he lobbied for “systemic and deep reform” of city police. He later helped develop anti-violence and policing strategies in cities nationwide.