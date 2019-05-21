TheGrio has launched a special series called #BlackonBlue to examine the relationship between law enforcement and African-Americans. Our reporters and videographers will investigate police brutality and corruption while also exploring local and national efforts to improve policing in our communities. Join the conversation, or share your own story, using the hashtag #BlackonBlue.

A violent video showing an Atlanta Police Department officer punching Maggie Thomas in the face, bodyslamming her to the ground, and tasering her multiple times on May 1 has gone viral.

And now charges have been dropped against the mother who was seen on video being shocked repeatedly with an officer’s stun gun in front of her four-year-old daughter.

According to WSBTV, Thomas is still concerned after the charges were dropped in the case. The officer reportedly claimed that she bit him during the violent arrest.

“For him to say that I bit him, it made it feel like he was justified in tasing me,” she said.

Thomas reportedly was with her child and sitting in her car in the back of her apartment complex when an officer approached to question her about her car.

The officer told her not to drive the car because it was not insured and she had an outstanding traffic warrant.

On the disturbing video, captured by a neighbor, the officer can be seen punching Thomas and discharging his taser three times. He reportedly justified the assault by saying she bit him, but the charges against her were ultimately dismissed.

Thomas was concerned that her daughter had to see the violent ordeal unfold.

“I couldn’t console her and comfort her at the time. That’s the worst part of it,” she told reporters about the incident her daughter who witnessed from the backseat of the vehicle.

The Atlanta Police Department released a statement to Johnson saying:

“Based on the investigation by our Office of Professional Standards, the chief recommended that consideration be given to dismissing the charge against Ms. Thomas.”

Thomas’s attorney, Gerald Griggs, says he wants the Atlanta Police Department to hold officers accountable. He also wants the officer fired.

There’s been no word on what discipline, if any, the officer will face.