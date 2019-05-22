On April 24 Tamron Hall welcomed her son Moses into the world and now she’s opening up about why she waited so long into her pregnancy to announce it.

“I was high-risk, not just because of my age, but there were other medical factors too,” the former Today host told PEOPLE in an exclusive cover story interview which hits newsstands on Friday.

Hall, 48, was already 32 weeks along when she and husband Steven Greener, a music manager, shared with the world that they were expecting.

“My doctor said, ‘This is your body, your health. You share of your journey what you want to share,’ ” she recalls. “I was terrified I would lose this baby and I would have to go back and tell everyone that now it was bad news, and after this pregnancy had gone so far.”

“I just wasn’t mentally prepared to deal with that,” Hall continues. “That’s why I waited. And trust me — if I could’ve gone the whole way to delivery, I would’ve.”

She also explains that although she had tried going to a fertility clinic in her 30’s and had a pretty positive experience despite not conceiving, this time around the experience was “eye opening” and a lot less affirming.

“I knew that the clock was not on my side,” Hall admits. “When I tried in my 30s, I still felt like I had some time, and the fertility clinic felt like a bright room. In my 40s I saw all the gray: The faces looked gray, the walls were gray, nothing seemed shiny and optimistic.”

“Just like with my job search during that time, there were so many frustrations: I’m putting in the work, I’m taking care of my mind and my body and I’m being rejected,” she continues. “I’m thinking, ‘Wait a minute. What have I done wrong here?’ Somehow, like Rocky, I kept getting up.”

The new mom also confesses that leaving her job at NBC gave her the time she needed to re-asses her priorities.

“When I left NBC, I said, ‘I look forward to the next chapter,’ ” she shares. “People assumed that I meant work, and I did, but by the third month I knew that my life had to be about something bigger than work.”

“Two and a half years ago when I walked out of that NBC building, I was in a fog, not knowing that so many of us lose things we think are important, and we have no idea that something better is right there.”

Not only does Hall now now have the family she’s always wanted on September 9th she is set to host her own syndicated talk show.

“I’m from the South, and there’s a saying: ‘It’s not a setback; it’s a setup for something else,’ ” she concludes. “That loss set me up for, yes, a dream job but also my baby, my husband, my family. I just couldn’t see it coming.”