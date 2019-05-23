Senator Kamala Harris is reintroducing the $200 million dollars “Maternal Care Act.” The bill aims to fight racial bias in health care and identify high-risk pregnancies; The Congressional Black Caucus is creating a commission to study everything from poverty

to homicide rates for Black men; Mayor Chuck Espy is using $10,000o f his own

money and asking business owners and philanthropists to fund his unorthodox relocation plan for drug dealers and gangsters; President Donald Trump delays Harriet Tubman $20 bill.