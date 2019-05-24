TheGrio has launched a special series called #BlackonBlue to examine the relationship between law enforcement and African-Americans. Our reporters and videographers will investigate police brutality and corruption while also exploring local and national efforts to improve policing in our communities. Join the conversation, or share your own story, using the hashtag #BlackonBlue.

The Texas police officer who gunned down a Black woman who screamed out she was pregnant moments before she was shot, is now back on the job.

Officer Juan Delacruz fatally shot Pamela Turner, a woman who was reportedly deemed to have had mental health struggles. In a video that went viral, Turner is seen in a struggle with the police officer as she shouts to him “I’m pregnant” moments before the fatal shots are heard being fired in the video.

Family members have confirmed to the media since the incident that Turner was not pregnant.

However just weeks after the killing the unarmed 44-year-old woman, Delacruz is back on the force carrying out administrative duties said Baytown PD Lt. Steve Dorris.

He is not, however, out on patrol, the Daily Mail reports.

Police in Baytown, a suburb of Houston, claim the officer shot Turner after she grabbed his Taser and shocked him with it.

Rev. Al Sharpton, head of the National Action Network, announced Thursday that he would pay for Turner’s funeral. “Our hearts go out to Ms. Turner’s family and we at NAN will fight for a full and transparent investigation into the circumstances of this heartbreaking tragedy,” Sharpton said on his syndicated radio show.

Turner’s family has hired civil rights lawyer Benjamin Crump, who represented the family of Trayvon Martin, and several other high profile police shootings.

The case has now been turned over to the Texas Rangers.