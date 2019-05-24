On Thursday, an Illinois judge ordered that the files in the Jussie Smollett assault case be unsealed.

Cook County judge Steven G. Watkins determined that the files in the alleged hate crime case need to be released by the Cook County State’s Attorney by June 3rd and that Smollett did not have the right to privacy protection since he and his attorneys spoke to the media, The Daily Mail reports.

Smollett was charged with filing a false police report after claiming two men hurled racist and anti-gay slurs and looped a noose around his neck. The Empire actor was initially hit with 16 felony charges, but they were dropped.

But all charges were later dropped by the Cook County State’s Attorney, a move that outraged the city’s mayor and police superintendent and police union.

On Thursday, the State’s Attorney office said they would comply and release the files.

A hearing was scheduled regarding whether a special prosecutor should be appointed to the Smollett case. A special prosecutor would be tasked with investigating the sudden dismissal of charges against the embattled star who maintains his innocence.