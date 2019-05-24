A controversial video has surfaced showing Tony Robbins spewing racial slurs and admitting that he took advantage of a woman by kissing her when she complained that his techniques weren’t effective.

The old video, shared by Buzzfeed, appears to show Robbins during the 1980s talking about an “intense” encounter he previously had with a “militant black” audience who questioned why the self-help guru only opted to use “white examples” in his speeches.

Robbins told the Black attendee that he would “never be free” if he didn’t stop getting offended when it comes to race matters. He also used the n-word repeatedly in an effort to support his point of view which prompted audience members to gasp in shock, while others laughed and clapped.

“As long as someone calls you a n*gger and gets that kind of response I’ve seen right now, where you’re ready to explode, and what you’ve done is given that person absolute control of you,” he said. “You have no control in your life. You are still a slave.”

He continued and told the audience to “just do what I do just for a minute if you really want to be free and if you want to have some fun.”

The lesson then took a turn for the worst when Robbins broke into a dance while singing: “I’m a nigger, you’re a nigger, be a nigger too.”

Women also described in the video , the moment he took advantage of a woman who didn’t agree with his methods.

“I went over there and I got in her face,” he said. “I was like, boom, boom, boom. There was a point where I amped her and amped her and amped her and then right at the moment I amped her I stopped and I reached out and I gave her a kiss. You know that? She didn’t know how to deal with it at all.”

“I pushed her even further, right when I got her right at threshold — Wham! Snap in other direction. No way to deal with it.”

Robbins’ lawyers released a statement about the racist video:

Saying “the presentation was positive and was accepted in the context in which it was conducted: a passionate discussion about racism and how to rise above it.” They added: “any suggestion that Mr. Robbins is somehow racist or insensitive to the African-American community is absurd and false. Indeed, one of Mr. Robbins’ event partners for 25-plus years is an African-American.”

This newest revelation about Robbins comes just days after he was accused of scolding victims of rape and violence and sexually harassing former assistants.

Robbins has maintained his innocence and denied “engaging in any alleged ‘inappropriate sexual behavior’” with audience members or employees.

Robbins lawyer’s also said about the video:

“It is evident that after the BuzzFeed article authored by you regarding our clients was so thoroughly rejected and ignored by the public, that BuzzFeed has now resorted to scouring the internet for any historical content featuring Mr. Robbins that you can attempt to spin a negative fashion.”