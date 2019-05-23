The father of the man who is suspected and charged with Maleah Davis’ disappearance is claiming that the little girl’s mother should be to blame, according to Inside Edition.

Joe Vence Sr., the father of Derion Vence said that Maleah’s mom, Brittany Bowens, should be investigated instead of his son.

Derion Vence was charged with tampering with evidence related to a corpse and is currently in jail on $45,000 bond. Police charged him after stating that his story about men attacking him and abducting Maleah “didn’t add up.”

READ MORE: The Maleah Davis Case — 6 Things to know about the 4-year-old’s mysterious disappearance

He claimed to have been attacked by three “Hispanic” men while on his way to pick the girl’s mother up from the airport, according to police officials. But they also say his story changed “multiple times.”

Although Joe Vence believes the story is “far-fetched,” he still believes his son is innocent, according to Houston station KTRK. He said Derion mainly took care of Maleah and her two brothers by handling drop-off and pick-ups from daycare. He said Derion raised Maleah like she was his own.

“Yeah, I believe my son is innocent and I believe his story,” Vence said on the IckedMel YouTube Channel. “Derion had those kids most of the time, he’s the one who took care of the kids.”

Vence accuses Bowens of being a liar. He also believes she framed his son.

“I really believe either she has something to do with it, like he’s been set up in some type of way,” he said according to KTRK. “I know he didn’t do anything to her because he loves her. He’s been taking care of her since she was like one year old.”

READ MORE: Missing Texas girl was temporarily removed from home last year by state authorities

The father also disputed claims that Derion abused the little girl.

“Why would you leave your child at home with him if he’s doing all of these things,” he said.

Bowens is not a suspect in the case. She insisted last week that she was not involved with Maleah’s disappearance.

“People are entitled to however they think … I know my truth,” she said. “And I love my daughter unconditionally … I don’t have it in my heart to do anything like that.”

Maleah was last seen alive on April 30 walking behind Derion Vence into their apartment building, according to reports. Four days later, a surveillance image shows him walking out of the apartment taking out a laundry basket with a garbage bag. She has not been seen since.

READ MORE: Mother of missing Texas girl heckled after canceled hearing