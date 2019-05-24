Wendy Williams is a woman who’s got a story to tell and an ax to grind.

The queen of daytime dish is reportedly looking to get her own scoop out to the masses and is shopping a deal for a tell-all, hour-long TV interview, The Daily Mail reports.

The daytime talk show diva’s got a lot to dish about too. Just recently, she filed for divorce from her long time husband Kevin Hunter after rumors ignited that he fathered a child with his alleged mistress. Coupled with Williams’ battle with sobriety she got back on the air after a brief hiatus and vowed to live her best life solo with her son Kevin Jr.

But this week, her son got into a scuffle with his dad. Reports say that Kevin Jr was arrested for punching is father.

Williams was seen yesterday holding hands with her son after the shocking incident first reported by TMZ.

If Williams plans to let us in on all the drama with a TV series, we’re certainly here for it.

According to reports, Williams has reached out to ABC, NBC and Oprah’s OWN, to gauge interest in her story. But reportedly the networks are side-eyeing her demands.

A source told the the Daily Mail: “Her people wanted a morning show initially but then the idea came along for her to get an hour-long prime time slot, which most of the networks have balked at.

“An hour of Wendy time is a lot of time. Gayle King didn’t even give R Kelly an hour. The other concern for the networks is which of their star names would sit down with her.”

We’ll wait and see how this plays out.