A Las Vegas hotel is pushing back on claims that they institute discriminatory practices after denying rapper Meek Mill entry to a DJ Mustard concert over the weekend.

Video of the hip-hop star confronting staffers at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas sparked debate across social media after it was shared online. The footage shows Meek attempting to make it make sense of the situation after the hotel’s security team is unable to explain exactly why he is not permitted on the premises.

In a series of tweets and videos, Meek documents the encounter where the security staff can be seen refusing to allow him in the building after he arrives at the hotel Saturday afternoon.

The cosmopolitan hotel …. and it’s a few other hotels that be doing this to black entertainers because they don’t want too many blacks on they property! Vegas notorious for this too its not just me!!!! pic.twitter.com/HPySp2nh8h — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) May 25, 2019



“If you come from our culture you should never step foot in the cosmopolitan hotel they just really racist as hell …. something really has to be done in Las Vegas what they doing to black people,” Meek Mill tweeted.

—Meek Mill slams ‘racist as hell’ Las Vegas Hotel for barring him, threatening arrest—

The Cosmopolitan hotel in Las Vegas claimed it was having “capacity issues” and could not allow more people into the venue. They contend barring Mill had nothing to do with race, and stated that they have “zero tolerance for discrimination.”

According to the hotel, they explained, “[the] Marquee Dayclub had reached capacity per Las Vegas Fire Marshall code. Earlier that day, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police had been called onsite to manage a larger than usual venue crowd.”

They continued, “Accordingly, when Marquee Dayclub was contacted in advance of Meek Mill’s arrival, security staff clarified that he would not be granted access because of capacity issues, in accordance with both club and resort policy. Upon his arrival, it was reiterated to Meek Mill and his team for a second time that access to the venue was not permitted.”

However Mill blasted the venue saying they were “‘racist as hell” for barring him, and threatening arrest.

Video of the hip-hop star confronting staffers at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas about their seemingly racist policies sparked debate across social media after it was shared online.

—Adorable brothers, 5 and 6 years old, drown in pool after sneaking out of apartment—

In a letter, Meek Mill’s attorney, Joe Tacopina, demands an apology for his client.

“… we have learned that the Cosmopolitan maintains a list of African American recording artists who should be denied access for no other reason than than their culture and skin color. Such course of conduct constitutes discrimination per se, in violation of state and federal law, and exposes you to significant monetary damages […] we urge you to promptly issue an apology to Mr. Williams and grant him immediate access. In the event you fail to heed this one and only warning, we intend to pursue all legal recourse against you.”

And Tacopina doesn’t buy the hotel’s capacity excuse.

“The assertion that the Cosmopolitan denied Meek because of capacity concerns at Marquee Dayclub is outright false,” Tacopina said in statement provided to Complex. “In the recorded video, Meek also inquired about getting a meal at one of the hotel’s restaurants, yet their security team continued to deny Meek and said he would be arrested for trespassing regardless of location in the hotel premises. The Cosmopolitan’s conduct continues to be deplorable.”

And Meek posted the last word on the matter.