A popular Las Vegas hotel has come under fire for barring rapper Meek Mill from the property and threatening to have him arrested for trespassing.

Video of the hip-hop star confronting staffers at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas about their seemingly racist policies sparked debate across social media after it was shared online. The footage shows Meek attempting to make it make sense after the security team is unable to explain exactly why he is not permitted on the premises.

In a series of tweets and videos, Meek documents the encounter after he arrives at the hotel Saturday afternoon for the DJ Mustard concert, but security staff refuses to allow him in the building, as noted by Rolling Stone.

“If you come from our culture you should never step foot in the cosmopolitan hotel they just really racist as hell …. something really has to be done in Las Vegas what they doing to black people,” Meek Mill tweeted.

In the video, one of the security guards says that the decision to bar the rapper is “way bigger than me,” and then threatens to have him arrested for trespassing if he steps foot onto the hotel property.

“I’m gonna be arrested for what? Being a rapper?” Meek Mill asked.

“The cosmopolitan hotel …. and it’s a few other hotels that be doing this to black entertainers because they don’t want too many blacks on they property! Vegas notorious for this too its not just me!!!”

The beloved Philly rapper and his lawyer, Joe Tacopina, believe the hotel turned him away because Mill is black.

In a letter sent to the Cosmopolitan, Tacopina writes: “… We have learned that the Cosmopolitan maintains a list of African American recording artists who should be denied access for no other reason than their culture and skin color.”

The Cosmopolitan said in a statement that it did not comment on legal matters, according to philly.com. “Our guests’ safety and security always remains our top priority,” it said.

Meanwhile, many across social media think Meek being barred from the hotel is less about race and more to do with his criminal record.

In April 2018, he was released on bail after a five-month stint in prison for parole violation. He is currently on probation for 11 years and using his plight to fight for criminal justice and probation reform.