A good-hearted volleyball referee got the surprise of his life when some families joined forces to give him a special gift.

—Angry Spirit Airlines passenger slaps employee in the face in viral video—

Lemuel Buster, is a popular referee at the Paulding County Parks and Recreation Department in Georgia. But when a broken down car was about to sideline Buster, he had to rent a vehicle just to ensure he’d make the games, WSBTV reports.

But a group 10 teams and their families didn’t want the 76-year-old suffering just so he could continue to do what he loves. So the community pooled their money together and bought Buster a car.

Buster was surprised by the outpouring of community support and when he walked out of the rec center earlier this month he was at a loss for words by the generous gift.

“You guys are very important to me,” Buster says in a video accepting his new ride. “Thank you.”

Ashworth said that Buster told her his car had died and he had to rent one so that he could continue to come to the games. Buster was an avid volleyball player in the Navy.

—Adorable brothers, 5 and 6 years old, drown in pool after sneaking out of apartment—

Another parent who owns a used car dealership decided to donate a Chrysler Sebring that could be given to Buster. They also made some minor improvements.

In May, not only did Buster get a surprise with the new car, but he received more than $2,000 in gift card donations after a game.

“The whole experience,” Buster told GMA, “is a blessing, and I am very thankful and humble.”