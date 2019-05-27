A new Gillette ad is apparently breaking barriers by showing a man giving his transgender son his first lesson on how to shave.

Last Thursday the Facebook ad was unveiled featuring Samson Bonkeabantu Brown, a Toronto-based artist, who is engaged in a pivotal moment shaving his face while his father walks him through the new practice, The Boston Herald reports.

“Now, don’t be scared,” the father says in the video. “Shaving is about being confident.”

“Growing up, I was always trying to figure out what kind of man I wanted to become and I’m still trying to figure out what kind of man that I want to become,” Brown said.

Brown also spoke candidly about his experience transitioning, saying in the video:

“I’m at the point in my manhood where I’m actually happy. It’s not just myself transitioning, it’s everybody around me transitioning.”

The global shaving brand released the advert with the caption:

“Whenever, wherever, however it happens – your first shave is special.”



“I look forward to the great things you’re going to continue doing to encourage us all to be our best selves,” Brown said in the comments.

“Thank you for sharing your story, Samson!” Gillette responded. “We’re honored to showcase this special moment between you and your father and are proud to have you as a partner.”

Organizations like PFLAG National, an advocacy organization for parents of LGBTQ people, praised the ad.

Oh wow, ⁦@Gillette⁩, we are having all the feels here. As the first and largest organization for parents of #LGBTQ people we thank you for seeing our #trans kids…and for honoring their affirming #dads! https://t.co/BYuOwLhEBf — PFLAG National (@PFLAG) May 25, 2019

According to The Herald a survey conducted after the ad showed 71 percent of consumers who saw the ad received it well. The company released an ad focusing on toxic masculinity which became controversial several months ago.