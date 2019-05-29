Black Glam is back with another installment and this time, celebrity stylist Johnny Wright sits down with costume designer to the stars, Brea Stinson to find to how she built her enviable empire.
You may not know it, but you’ve already been treated to Stinson’s talents several times, thanks to her work with superstars like Salt N Pepa, Ciara, TLC, and H.E.R. among others.
Black Glam: Johnny Wright peels back the curtain of Black beauty and fashion with industry experts
“I thought that I would be Diana Ross because I’m from Detroit and I grew up totally obsessed with Motown and The Supremes. I was just obsessed with those girls and the glamour of it all,” she says during her sit down with Johnny Wright. “I had no idea that those people that I love like Diana Ross and Madonna actually had someone who was in the background curating for them.”
