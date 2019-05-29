Reports have surfaced that on-the-rise rapper Megan Thee Stallion has allegedly given money to help cover funeral costs for a fan who was killed after a recent Washington D.C. show.

According to HotNewHipHop, Monday evening, a user on Twitter with the handle @GinaTheSavage, posted a photo of the former stripper along with the caption, “So my cousin was in love with Megan Thee Stallion & was killed last night after leaving the club to see her, hopefully she see’s this.”

READ MORE: Cardi B cancels several shows to recover from plastic surgery per doctor’s ‘strict’ orders

Accompanying Megan in the snapshot is D.C area native and fellow emcee Wale, along with a third unidentified man believed to be the user’s cousin, Cyril. In a subsequent tweet the young woman also shared the link to a GoFundMe campaign meant to help the mourning family pay for a burial.

Initially, Megan replied with her condolences, writing, “I am so sorry for your lost” and “His energy was amazing when we met.”

Yet, popular social media gossip site The Shade Room later shared screenshots of what is allegedly @GinaTheSavage’s Twitter inbox, that show Megan sent the family $1,200 along with the message, “Let me kno if y’all still need more if it don’t make it high enough.”

READ MORE: New Gillette ad shows dad giving transgender son a lesson on shaving

I am so sorry for your lost 💔 His energy was amazing when we met — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) May 28, 2019

Confirming these speculations of a financial gift from the Houston native, is the donations section for the GoFundMe campaign, which does show that at approximately the same time the private conversation took place between Megan and @GinaTheSavage, someone by the name of Megan Pete sent the victim’s family $1,200.

Megan Pete is the rapper’s government name. And much like current hip-hop “It Girl,” Cardi B, she is known for her down to earth, straight talking persona. So fans were pleased but not surprised by her kind hearted gesture.

READ MORE: Chris Brown is trying to settle assault and battery case with ex-manager