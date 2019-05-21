Cardi B has canceled several upcoming concerts due to complications from her recent plastic surgeries.

“Cardi was overzealous in getting back to work, she didn’t take the time necessary to fully recover from her surgery,” a rep for the rapper told PEOPLE.

“Her strenuous schedule has taken a toll on her body and she has been given strict doctor’s orders to pull out of the rest of her performances in May.”

The 26-year-old rapper was set to headline the 92Q Spring Bling Festival Friday night but has pulled out of that show, as well as another scheduled performance Tuesday night at El Paso County Coliseum in Texas.

“She’s very disappointed as she hates to let her fans down,” her rep told the outlet. “She reassures them that she will see them in September.” Although Cardi B initially denied she had gone under the knife, she admitted to her recent liposuction while onstage at the Beale Street Musical Festival in Memphis on May 5. “I have some news for y’all. I should have canceled today,” she said at the festival. “I shouldn’t really be performing because moving too much is gonna f— my lipo. But bitch, I’m still gonna get my motherf—ing money back, let’s go!” Later, she revealed her reasons for telling the truth about her surgery. “It was important for me because I don’t like lying about things,” she told E! at the launch of her Fashion Nova collection a few days later. “Like when you see somebody that had lipo, you think that they just go into the doctor’s and like boop, you come out and you look amazing, and it’s actually like a very long process, recovery…It actually takes like a little bit more than three or four months,” she explained.

“The stages are very frustrating…Sometimes it gets a little bit discouraging. You have to get your massages all the time. And sometimes, it might not come out like you wanted it to be. But right now, I’m actually enjoying it.”

She also clapped back at haters who insisted she got her abs done.

“What I don’t like is people who are like, ‘She did ab sketching.’ And it’s like, no no no,” she said. “I always had abs, and I’m a very skinny person so when they’re taking extra fat out and your skin is tightening more, like my bones actually show more.”