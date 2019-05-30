Gunfire in the city of Chicago claimed the life of a 24-year-old woman who used her body as a shield to protect her baby from a hail of bullets Tuesday morning.

Brittany Hill is being remembered as a hero after her baby girl survived a shooting outside her North Austin neighborhood home, The Chicago Tribune reports.

Hill, with her 1-year-old daughter in her arms, exited from a car when someone began shooting, police said.

Hill leaped behind a car for cover and laid her body over her child. She was hit on the right side, according to Chicago police spokeswoman Michelle Tannehill. “She shielded the baby from the gunfire,” she said.

Police are reviewing surveillance footage and believe this was a targeted event and the suspects were aiming for people who were near Hill.

No arrests have been made.

“This is not a random act of violence, unfortunately,” Tannehill said. “It could possibly have been a targeted incident due to gang conflicts and retaliations in the area.”

Hill was also the mother of young son who was also present during the senseless shooting and ran when the gunfire erupted.

Chicago PD is asking for information in the case and people can use the Police Department’s confidential tip website.