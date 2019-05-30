A Washington, DC-based Chinese restaurant is under fire after a Black customer reported that he received a receipt for his food with the word n*gger typed at the top.

—50 Cent calls out ‘Power’ co-star Rotimi for owing him $300k—

Brandon Hart says that he regularly eats at Eddie’s Carry Out, but this time, he got a surprise along with his order of Singapore noodles and beef fried rice on May 24th when he saw the racial slur in the place of where his name should have been.

“Just flabbergasted that you can actually write that on a ticket or receipt or any piece of paper,” Hart told Fox 5. “How can you write that word unintentionally and then print it?”

The station then sought out people outside of the restaurant to get their reaction to the offensive word.

While the owner of the eatery, Yung Lan, declined an interview, a server explained to Yahoo that when they take phone orders, they have the customers spell out their names.

“We speak Chinese and our English is limited, so we ask customers to spell their names on the phone,” the server said. “We typed the name he spelled.”

—#PicnicWhileBlack: Angry white woman points gun at Black couple enjoying Mississippi lake—

An employee said when Hart picked up his food, he didn’t complain at that time. The owner apologized to Fox 5 and said his establishment has been getting hit with hate and death threats.