Looks like Cardi B‘s legal woes aren’t coming to an end any time soon.

According to TMZ, Friday, the rapper showed up to a courthouse in Queens, NY on Friday dressed in a bright pink body-hugging, pantsuit on the heels of releasing her cleverly timed new single, Press.

During the proceedings the judge revealed the case is now being heard by a grand jury. This is significant given Cardi was initially only facing misdemeanor charges for assault and reckless endangerment, but with a grand jury on the case, that could mean her charges are being upgraded.

This whole ordeal centers around a strip club fight with bartending sisters Rachel Wattley, 21, and Sarah Wattley, 23. On August 29th, Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, and members of her entourage allegedly threw bottles and chairs at the bartenders inside Angels Gentlemen’s Club in Queens back. The fight was allegedly ignited by the emcee’s suspicion that her then-estranged husband, Migos rapper Offset, was cheating with one or both of the sisters.

Cardi turned herself in to the police in October. In December, prosecutors wanted the rapper’s bail set at $2,500, but instead she was released on her recognizance because the judge didn’t think the former reality TV star was a flight risk. After issuing protective orders for the alleged victims, Judge Scott Dunn told Cardi to have no contact with the Wattleys — even on social media.

“Any contact will result in your arrest,” warned Dunn.

This past April, prosecutors offered Cardi a plea deal to plead guilty to a single misdemeanor, in order to avoid jail time. But she’s consistently maintained her innocence and turned it down.

Since the incident took place, Cardi and Offset have reconciled their relationship and even released a single called Clout which many believe is a thinly veiled jab at the sisters using this case to generate publicity. The rapper’s new track Press, which she promoted on social media while on the way to court, seems to echo the same sentiment.

