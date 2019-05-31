After an Illinois judge ordered that the files in the Jussie Smollett assault case be unsealed, the Chicago police department released nearly 500 pages of documents on Thursday.

The plethora of files includes police reports, interview transcripts and case evidence that offers deeper insight into another side of the alleged hate crime saga that Smollett was accused of orchestrating.

The Empire actor has maintained his innocence and his case was dismissed by the Cook County State Attorney’s office in March.

However, after cries of corruption by the police union, former Chicago mayor and police superintendent, Cook County judge Steven G. Watkins determined that the files need to be released by the Cook County State’s Attorney by June 3rd and that Smollett did not have the right to privacy protection since he and his attorneys spoke to the media.

According to The NY Daily News, the records reveal that prosecutors informed police that a plea deal was on the table and had been discussed with Smollett.

The transcript released Thursday outlines a series of misstatements by Smollett who contradicted his own statements about the alleged attack during a follow-up interview with police. Police also released several hours of video surveillance and witness testimony.

Also revealed in the reports are text messages between Smollett and the Osundairo brothers, Able and Ola, who reportedly admitted to police in mid-February that they were part of a conspiracy set up by Smollett to stage the violent attack.

Smollett was charged with filing a false police report after claiming two men hurled racist and anti-gay slurs and looped a noose around his neck. The actor was initially hit with 16 felony charges, but they were all dropped.

Smollett was also sued by then Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s office for reimbursement of the cost of the investigation.

A federal probe has also been initiated.