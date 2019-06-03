Drake let his mouth write a check that bounced on Sunday when the Golden State Warriors won Game two of the NBA Finals against the singer’s beloved Toronto Raptors.

And unfortunately all that trash-talking that the rapper did during Game One was not forgotten by Warriors players Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson who weren’t afraid to let their feelings be known after a cameraman hollered to them that he was nearby.

Thompson and Durant, who were outside of the locker room at high-fivving and congratulating their Warrior teammates for securing the 109-104 win, tore into Drake for his constant on-court antics, The NY Post reports.

“Weren’t talking tonight, were ya?” Thompson said. “With your bum ass!”

“Weren’t talking tonight were ya? With your bum a*s.” Klay & KD had some words for Drake as they emerged from the locker room to greet their teammates after the Game 2 victory. @kron4news #DubNation | #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/hGlIM17KA2 — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) June 3, 2019

Durant, is still out of the rotation with a right calf strain also had to also deal with Drake wearing a “Home Alone” movie hoodie aimed at him. Drake’s hoodie has the face of McCaulay Culkin’s character Kevin McAllister on the back with the infamous shocked pose followed by a bunch of question marks as a knock to Durant for his absence.

High off of the Warriors’ Game two win, Durant hollered out to Drake, “See ya in the Bay, Aubrey.”

Durant then truly played with Drake’s feelings when he taunted by saying playfully:

“It’s all right. It’s OK. We got more games to play. Pick your head up. It’s OK.”

Drake not only got upstaged by the Warriors win, but President Barack Obama outshined the rapper as well by receiving a standing ovation.

Barack Obama gets a standing ovation at Game 2 of the NBA Finals in Toronto.

Via blogTO pic.twitter.com/Dqqf3P1rYW — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) June 3, 2019

Game 3 will be played in Oakland on Wednesday.