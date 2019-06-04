Kenan Thompson is ecstatic about his new self-titled NBC show where he plays a super dad struggling to do it all.

—Marlon Wayans wishes daughter ‘Happy Pride’ and claps back at trolls for hateful comments—

But his character on the new series, The Kenan Show, could be art imitating his real life since the father and popular comedic actor will be juggling several roles as a continuing member of the Saturday Night Live cast as a 16-year vet, and a producer of the reboot of Nickelodean’s comedy sketch show All That.

Thompson will also serve as a judge on NBC’s new reality competition show Bring the Funny.

He’s got his hands full for sure, but Thompson is delighting in a dream that has turned into his new reality, Entertainment Weekly reports.

“It’s every comedian’s dream to get their own show on a major network, especially one of the original three. It’s historic, mind-blowing, and very surreal. But it takes a lot of work. We shot the pilot, it was like a seven-day shoot and in the middle of that I was doing SNL,” Thompson told EW.

“It’s a lot of work. It’s going to be an uphill battle as far as figuring out what’s working and what’s not working on an audience. That’s the advantage that SNL has: An audience will tell you pretty quickly if the joke works or not. But when you’re shooting a show on tape, you’ve got to believe your instincts, so it’s a very different process. But it’s super-exciting..”

—Fourth Black transgender woman murdered in Dallas—

On The Kenan Show, he plays a newly widowed father and veteran actor Andy Garcia plays his father-in-law.

According to the network’s official website, Thompson’s character “strives to be a super dad to his two adorable girls while simultaneously balancing his job and a father-in-law who ‘helps’ in the most inappropriate ways.”