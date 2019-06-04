A transgender woman’s slain body was recovered from a Dallas lake less than a mile from where a 22-year-old transgender woman was killed weeks earlier.

The body of Chynal Lindsey was discovered on Saturday at White Rock Lake, and the case is being investigated as a homicide, according to Dallas police.

On Monday, Police Chief U. Reneé Hall, said there were “obvious signs of homicidal violence” in the attack against 26-year-old Lindsey, according to the Dallas News.

Just last week the city recently paid homage to the life of 22-year-old Muhlaysia Booker at her funeral last week. Booker, another transgender woman, was shot and killed when less than a mile from where Lindsey was found.

A month prior to her death Lindsey was beaten by a mob outside an apartment complex.

Police said both cases share similarities in how the victims were killed.

There are four open transgender killings in the city, two from this year, one from 2018 and one from 2015, according to Maj. Vincent Weddington.

The police department has reportedly reached out to the FBI to assist with the investigation.

Hall urged anyone with information about the case — including where Lindsey was last seen and people she spent time with — to contact Detective Erica King at 214-671-3684.

Marsha P. Johnson and Sylvia Rivera will be the first transgender icons to get statues in the US

As more transgender women become targets of hate, New York is trying to celebrate two LGBTQ activists Marsha P. Johnson and Sylvia Rivera who will be honored with monuments commemorating their pioneering efforts in the fight for equality.

According to CNN, Mayor Bill de Blasio’s office says the statues, which will be placed in the city’s Greenwich Village area, home of the Stonewall Inn, and the site of the historic Stonewall uprising, will be the first in the United States to honor transgender people.